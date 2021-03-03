What's up with Tarasenko? The report from the road with the Blues

The Post-Dispatch is the only St. Louis news outlet covering the Blues on their current trip. Here are our answers to reader questions about updates on the team.
Q: Coach Craig Berube says Vladimir Tarasenko is ready now. So it begs the question, why is he not playing tonight? … For those people wondering why he wasn’t chosen to wear the “C,” this should speak volumes to that.
A: I think you're reading way too much into this. For all we know this has been the plan all along, to have him start on the back end of the road trip. I think Tarasenko is very anxious to play. He has worked very hard to get ready. As the only media outlet covering the Blues on the road, I've seen him staying well after practice -- a half hour or more -- working, conditioning, doing drills.
Q: If Klim Kostin were brought back from Russia, would he help this team during this unbelievable rash of injuries?
A: Probably. But keep in mind, there would be a 14-day quarantine entering the country. And given the pandemic, it's harder than usual to get players over from Russia. So let's say the Blues were able to bring him home today. He wouldn't be eligible to play until March 17. Will Jaden Schwartz be back by then? Colton Parayko? Tyler Bozak? We know Vladimir Tarasenko will be. It's hard to predict. And it's only in the last, oh, two or three weeks that Kostin's production has really picked up.
Q: Why does Ville Husso struggle so much with the first few shots when starting games? Is this a mental/confidence issue?
A: Hard to say. But it certainly has become a trend. I think you have to keep in mind, he's a young player who has played sparingly. It's much harder for a rookie to stay sharp when he's playing only once a week or once every two weeks than say a Jake Allen who had a few hundred NHL preseason, regular season and postseason games on his resume as a foundation. Although Husso was practicing with the Blues in the Edmonton bubble, he had not played in a game since last March until this season started. No preseason games. Nothing. So I figured there might be an adjustment period. And I guess the early goals are part of that. The schedule is intensifying, and Husso will get more work moving forward.
Q The deal that brought Oskar Sundqvist to the Blues as seemingly a throw-in in the Ryan Reaves trade may end up being one of Doug Armstrong’s best. He seems to have taken on an Alexander Steen role. Is there a chance he’s protected from the expansion draft?
A: Sundqvist’s improvement from the 2017-18 season to now has been amazing. He does just about everything. Plays defense, kills penalties, blocks shots, has a long reach, underrated passer, can play physical. With the injuries, he's even been playing down low on the first power-play unit and has been effective in front of the net.
But I still don't think he'd be one of the seven forwards protected. Here are the seven from a story I wrote in November: Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas. Assuming Schwartz is re-signed, I don’t think the seven has changed.
Q: I really like what Nikko Mikkola brings to the table. Was his benching some sort of wakeup call?
A: In the game before he was benched, Mikkola had a couple of rough moments that led to goals. The benching also was a case of Craig Berube choosing to go with experience in the lineup by playing Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo at the same time. Obviously, the Gunnarsson option no longer exists. Berube has said on a couple of occasions that he wasn't really down on Mikkola. Sometimes it's good for younger, inexperienced players to sit back and watch for a game or two.
Q: What do you think of the play of Nathan Walker and Dakota Joshua?
A: Surprisingly good by Joshua. He won faceoffs, played defense, worked the corners, made good decisions, and was the recipient of a goal simply because he was hustling. Walker has played a little better than expected. He's been getting a lot of minutes, too -- 15 minutes-plus in both games. He's high-energy, a good skater. Plays bigger than his size. He had a couple of good chances Monday and had five shots on goal.
Q: You have David Perron on the draft protection list. I love his production these last two years, but as he approaches age 33 could he fall off quickly? What age do hockey wingers generally slow in production?
A: I see your point, but Perron has shown no signs of slowing down. If that continues to be the case over the rest of this season, why expose him in the draft? Twenty-goal scorers don't grow on trees. Perron has had a late-career revival, and with his effort and feistiness is part of the heartbeat of the team. He's a bargain at $4 million a year. He has only one year left on his contract, so if you keep him next year and he falls off the edge of the earth, it's not like you’re stuck with a contract. That's my thinking on this. As for the age issue, I guess you start to wonder any time a player hits his mid-30s.
Q: Mike Hoffmann still looks like he's playing in a different system than the rest of the team. Barely noticeable on the ice the last couple of games. What needs to be done to get him to learn the Blues system?
A: Yeah, he kind of comes and goes in terms of being noticeable on the ice. I found it interesting that he got only 12 minutes of ice time on Monday and he's back on the second power-play unit. Pure scorers are kind of streaky and have been known to "pout" when they’re not scoring. But Hoffman's numbers are good this season: 6 goals, 9 assists, plus-10. I think the Blues are getting the production they hoped for. And the last time I checked with Craig Berube he said Hoffman's defense was fine.
Q: What is is like covering a team during the COVID-19 era? Is there any interaction with players and coaches via Zoom, or do you ever get people on the phone? Any concern that some of these limits will become permanent even when the pandemic is over?
A: It's far from ideal. Occasionally I'll try to kid around a little on the Zooms or go for the offbeat question -- it is a game, after all -- but overall the format is stiffer, more formal. It's rare, but occasionally you do get someone on the phone. You build relationships and can get original material in the locker room. That's especially true on the road, since even in normal times the Post-Dispatch normally is the only non-rights holder from St. Louis that travels. I would be very opposed to being limited to Zoom calls once the pandemic is over. It probably would hasten my retirement.