What's up with Tarasenko? The report from the road with the Blues

Q: You have David Perron on the draft protection list. I love his production these last two years, but as he approaches age 33 could he fall off quickly? What age do hockey wingers generally slow in production?

A: I see your point, but Perron has shown no signs of slowing down. If that continues to be the case over the rest of this season, why expose him in the draft? Twenty-goal scorers don't grow on trees. Perron has had a late-career revival, and with his effort and feistiness is part of the heartbeat of the team. He's a bargain at $4 million a year. He has only one year left on his contract, so if you keep him next year and he falls off the edge of the earth, it's not like you’re stuck with a contract. That's my thinking on this. As for the age issue, I guess you start to wonder any time a player hits his mid-30s.

Q: Mike Hoffmann still looks like he's playing in a different system than the rest of the team. Barely noticeable on the ice the last couple of games. What needs to be done to get him to learn the Blues system?