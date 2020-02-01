4. Where will Carlos start, or finish?

After several years on a carousel of shoulder-related injuries that kept recycling Carlos Martinez back to the bullpen, the Cardinals offered their mercurial talent a brass ring to reach for this winter: the rotation. A two-time All-Star as a starter, Martinez relishes that role and, by all accounts, has embraced the regimen required to reclaim it. He has reported to camp stronger, healthy, and he insists confident in the shoulder he once worried would betray him. Asked recently when the last time was he felt this close to 100 percent, Martinez grinned: “Yesterday.”
As competition for Martinez, the Cardinals signed lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim from Korea and intend for them to duel for an opening in the rotation, or see if Kim flourishes and can leapfrog an incumbent such as Dakota Hudson. Martinez’s commitment to the physical and performance demands of the rotation is the beginning. By mid-March the Cardinals want to make a commitment of their own — to Martinez as a starter or put him into the role their need or his durability demands: the ninth inning. For Martinez, that move could close the starter conversation.