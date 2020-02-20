Whether baseball expands playoffs or not, DeWitt advocates for shrinking regular season to 154 games

JUPITER, Fla. — A proposal to expand Major League Baseball’s postseason to a larger field of teams and introduce some reality-TV twists to the selection process has been kicked around within owners meetings, and regardless of where those discussions go Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has an idea for the schedule.

The regular season should be shorter.

“I personally am in favor of a shorter season regardless of what the playoff structure is,” DeWitt said, watching his team go through spring training drills. “I think 162 games is a lot of games. I’m an advocate for going back to 154. It’s a grind. There’s a lot of travel. So, I’m probably in the minority of that but when I have an opportunity to speak up about it, I do speak up about it. I prefer a shorter schedule.”

For decades, baseball had a 154-game schedule, but when expansion arrived in the 1960s, the schedule felt it, too. The National League went to a 162-game schedule for the 1962 season. The American League shifted to a 162-game schedule a year earlier, and it was during the 1961 season that Roger Maris hit 61 home runs and was affixed with an asterisk for years because of the increase from 154 games to 162.