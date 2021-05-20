Who makes Mizzou's All-Time NBA Team?

A: I get this question a lot, but I've never been in another team's weight room or another team's locker room, so I'm not the right person to measure how good or how bad facilities are. Here's what I've learned over the years: If you're a head coach and you want new facilities, you convince your bosses and your donors that you have the worst facilities in your league. Then when you get your shiny new building, you convince your recruits you have the best facilities in your league ... until it's time for new facilities, then you go back to your bosses and donors and tell them you need something new.

If you ask me - and you did - it's all a bit of a scam. Most college facilities are more than good enough to have a good football team. Remember Rocky IV? Drago had all the fancy technology in Russia. Rocky trained out of a barn. Who won the fight? We're talking about lifting weights and locker rooms. Most if not all Power Five facilities are better than NFL facilities, because NFL teams don't have to recruit to get their talent. College teams need shiny objects to attract the best players. A former head coach once told me he found out that a rival school had the team logo painted on all the barbells and dumbbells in their weight room ... and he then insisted that his team NEEDED all of their barbells and dumbbells to have the team logo, otherwise recruits would notice. But would they? Really?

Bottom line, Mizzou has very nice digs right now with the south end zone facility and will soon have a brand new indoor practice facility that serves far more needs than the current indoor facility. But there will come a time when they're not good enough, too small and outdated and the head coach - no telling who it will be by then - will demand something bigger and more shiny.

