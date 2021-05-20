Who makes Mizzou's All-Time NBA Team?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Mizzou fans.
Q: The list of NBA Tigers in Thursday's story was interesting. What is your all-time Missouri Tiger NBA two-deep based on NBA performance?
A: Here’s my starting five. This is based on NBA careers, not college careers:
Point guard: Larry Drew, 11 seasons, 11.4 points per game, 5.2 assists per game
Shooting guard: Anthony Peeler, 13 seasons, 9.7 ppg, 38.4 3-point FG%
Wing: Jordan Clarkson, seven seasons,15.3 ppg
Power forward: DeMarre Carroll, 11 seasons, 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rebounds per game
Center: Steve Stipanovich, five seasons, 13.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Then I'd have Michael Porter Jr. off the bench, along with Jon Sundvold, Linas Kleiza, John Brown, Kareem Rush and Keyon Dooling. That’s more than a two-deep but a solid 11.
Porter has the upside to be the best NBA player of all-time who played minutes at Mizzou, albeit just 53. But I'll start him on the bench for now to add some firepower for the second unit.
Stipo's years in the NBA were better than most realize. He just didn't last long because of his injuries. Sundvold once led the NBA in 3-point shooting. Dooling and Rush had their moments for several teams. Kleiza was a solid NBA player.
As for a head coach, we have to go with Quin Snyder, who’s made the playoffs five straight years in Utah.
Q: Does the signing of Ronnie DeGray signal Cuonzo Martin is looking to have Mizzou transition to more of a small ball program? What degree of confidence is there that Wilmore or Keita can provide minutes when the matchup calls for it? I thought Wilmore actually played Cockburn pretty tough last year but worried we’ll be overmatched against bigger teams.
A: All signs point to Mizzou playing with a smaller rotation this year, which should be fine most nights. The college game has been trending that direction for a while. There were games last year when Tilmon gave the Tigers a clear advantage, but even with a true 6-10 post player on the floor, there were still games where more athletic but shorter teams outplayed Mizzou inside when it came to rebounding and paint points. Being the bigger team didn’t always translate into being the better team inside.
Wilmore could still have a role. Keita, too, for sure. But I don't expect those guys to play 25-plus minutes a game and have the offense flow through their position like it did with Tilmon the last few years. It’s going to be a different looking team in more ways than one.
Q: Dave, I think the lack of experience at running back is a big question mark going into the 2021 fall season. I like Tyler Badie but can we expect the production out of him that is needed from a primary back in the SEC? What does the depth look like? Thank You
A: I suspect the rushing attempts will be more of a committee approach, which isn't all that rare in today's game. Larry Rountree was a true workhorse who could handle 20 carries a game and still hold up physically in the fourth quarter. I think Badie is a really unique talent. He runs hard between the tackles for being a smaller back. He's a dynamic receiver out of the backfield or the slot. Great hands. I was surprised he didn't get more touches last year, but the staff really loved Rountree as the primary runner.
Elijah Young will be a factor as the No. 2 back. He's got some real speed.
If there's going to be a No. 3 back, it should be a wide-open competition. Dawson Downing returns for a 17th year, though he's been more of a short-yardage runner and blocker. Simi Bikare? Walk-on Michael Cox? He's a big dude at 220 pounds. The two freshmen could push for a role, too. Taj Butts and BJ Harris. Should be an interesting preseason camp.
Q: Hey, DM, So, as we come to the close of school, how would you assess the overall state of Mizzou athletics? It seems like there is some pretty good success in a lot of sports, but you would know best. Fund-raising seems strong. It feels like there is some coaching stability for the most part.
A: It's hard for me to package together one sweeping assessment of everything when we're talking about an athletics program with so many moving parts. Football is on the upswing under Drinkwitz. Men's hoops had a nice season but lots of questions moving forward. Women's hoops is coming off two rough years. Baseball is searching for answers. Softball and wrestling are in great shape and competing on a national stage. Mizzou is doing a fine job raising money, but that's an endless task. When it comes to making and spending money, this program will always be chasing the established powers in the SEC, which for nearly a decade now have become MU's peers.
But all in all, I think Mizzou athletics are in a good place. You're never going to be raising banners in every sport, but the school sure could use an SEC championship other than women's volleyball to show some tangible results. I think Jim Sterk has a fairly strong inventory of coaches right now for what Mizzou can afford.
Q: How did Mizzou's offensive line look after spring football? Any surprises? Expected starters?
A: I don't put too much stock in what we can see in the spring, which isn't much in terms of full-speed, live-scrimmage drills, but after a promising 2020 I wouldn't expect any drop-off in 2021. Four of five starters are back, though expect some competition for a few of those guys. Mike Maietti is the center and Case Cook is the right guard. From there, guys are going to have to earn their jobs. Hyrin White missed all of last year with a shoulder injury, but he should be first in line to replace Larry Borom at right tackle. Xavier Delgado was in and out of the lineup last year but returns at left guard. He'll get a run for his money by Luke Griffin, who I thought played pretty well in spot starts last year. Then at left tackle, Mizzou went with newly arrived transfer Zeke Powell last year. He had some ups and downs as a first-year SEC player and could get some competition from Javon Foster.
Q: Even though the practice facility has not been constructed yet, how do you perceive the football facilities will match up with the rest of the SEC once it is? Sounded like everyone was raving about what South Carolina had done. The south end zone and practice facilities is a big chunk of change.
A: I get this question a lot, but I've never been in another team's weight room or another team's locker room, so I'm not the right person to measure how good or how bad facilities are. Here's what I've learned over the years: If you're a head coach and you want new facilities, you convince your bosses and your donors that you have the worst facilities in your league. Then when you get your shiny new building, you convince your recruits you have the best facilities in your league ... until it's time for new facilities, then you go back to your bosses and donors and tell them you need something new.
If you ask me - and you did - it's all a bit of a scam. Most college facilities are more than good enough to have a good football team. Remember Rocky IV? Drago had all the fancy technology in Russia. Rocky trained out of a barn. Who won the fight? We're talking about lifting weights and locker rooms. Most if not all Power Five facilities are better than NFL facilities, because NFL teams don't have to recruit to get their talent. College teams need shiny objects to attract the best players. A former head coach once told me he found out that a rival school had the team logo painted on all the barbells and dumbbells in their weight room ... and he then insisted that his team NEEDED all of their barbells and dumbbells to have the team logo, otherwise recruits would notice. But would they? Really?
Bottom line, Mizzou has very nice digs right now with the south end zone facility and will soon have a brand new indoor practice facility that serves far more needs than the current indoor facility. But there will come a time when they're not good enough, too small and outdated and the head coach - no telling who it will be by then - will demand something bigger and more shiny.