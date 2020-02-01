3. Who’s left in the outfield? Can Carlson crack lineup?

Who hits in the lineup and where will be based on who wins playing time in the outfield. And who wins playing time in the outfield will hinge on who hits, period.
Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, newcomer Austin Dean and a few others will joust to claim Ozuna’s spot in left field. Harrison Bader is the incumbent in center, but Thomas presents a challenger for those at-bats, too. A good glove is grand. But have bat, will start.
O’Neill and Bader combined for more strikeouts (170) than hits (108) in the majors last season — leading both to seek more consistent contact. O’Neill’s raw power potential permits a higher strikeout rate while Bader’s speed rewards greater contact. Sidelined because of a fractured hand just as his playing time was set to increase, Thomas is a blend — speed for center, power enough to lead the Cardinals’ minors in homers in 2018.
Rising on the horizon is Dylan Carlson, the team’s top hitting prospect in years and a switch-hitter who was the Texas League’s MVP last year. How close he is to the majors is clear from where his locker is in the spring clubhouse. Although he has a number fit for a non-roster invitee, 68, Carlson’s locker was placed on the other side of the room, book-ended by big leaguers. The Cardinals expect him to debut in 2020. If others falter, Kid Carlson could accelerate that arrival with a superb spring, hurdling his way onto the opening day lineup.