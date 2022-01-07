Who's next to pull off an Arenado or O'Reilly type of deal?

A: I have not watched that team play but I need to. We need something positive to watch, right? The men are unlikely to win more than a few more games this year.

Q: With the Bonnies struggling a bit any thoughts on who takes the reg season A10 crown? Richmond also not looking great but hard to tell with all the cancellations.

We don't know how many games the A-10 will play this season or how often any team will play with a full lineup. Good luck forecasting the league under those circumstances. The Bonnies haven't played a conference game yet and they have been idle since Dec.. 17, so it could be a while before we can assess them.

Q: What's more important a great basketball mind or a great recruiting college basketball coach? I'm thinking talent trumps coaching.

A: Obviously you need both abilities to win at the highest level. And the ability to connect with and motivate younger players. But getting talent is Job One. Look at Illinois. Brad Underwood is an excellent coach. But Illinois started winning for real with Dosunmu taking over games. Underwood has Cockburn dominating in the paint again this season and he went out and added an elite shooter in Plummer. So the Illini are excellent again.

Take Cockburn and Plummer off of this team and no amount of Xs and Os would make the Illini a good bet to survive their Big Ten schedule. Illinois could be good without those two, for sure, but it would come up a bit short at that competitive level.

