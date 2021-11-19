Why Greinke, not Scherzer, might be on the radar for 'opportunistic' Cardinals in 2022

Q: Shouldn’t this team be in more of a win now mode? The division is there for the taking, Goldie isn’t going to be Goldie forever, Jack Flaherty seems determined to test free agency and depart, both Molina and Waino are gone after this year. Seems as if there were a time to add some stud pieces SP AND a generational talent SS, this would be the year.

A: Coming off a playoff berth and a 17-game winning streak that saved the '21 season, the Cardinals are trying to win in '22. They are set up well with dead money leaving the payroll, players coming back from injuries and key prospects getting ready for their MLB debut.

But . . . the Cardinals do not expect to collapse when Wainwright and Molina finally age out. Their plan remains the same: Contend every year. So the team will spend money (or not) with a long view. They will judge and deploy their younger players with the long view. They keep an eye on 2024 and 2025 this winter. They will not operate willy-nilly like, say, the Tigers or Rangers.

Q: I'm not counting on cards to get any good SP or SS this off season. So I don't know what to expect. Piggy back Reyes and Hicks maybe?