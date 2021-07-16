Why the blame for the Cardinals depth problem goes beyond Mozeliak

Here are some of the highlights of our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: For as smart as John Mozeliak thinks he is, it sure doesn't take a smart baseball man to understand how important depth is. If you look at how his philosophy has changed over the years, I don't think he values his bench, last starting spots in the rotation and the bottom of the bullpen as much as he used to. I don't see the same guy who would deal a super prized prospect like Colby Rasmus for depth pieces that win you championships?

A: Mozeliak apparently thought he had enough depth when he went to spring training, but he was wrong. Some of that shortfall of talent falls on Bill DeWitt Jr., who was looking to cut costs. The Cardinals decided to lean on internal options. So the team didn't spend on another veteran hitter and pitcher going in. And when injury troubles hit, the Cardinals were slow to react on one front (pitching) and they failed to react on another (offense).

In the past, the Cardinals have enjoyed excellent depth and they used that to their advantage.

Q: So the team is covertly kicking the can into 2022. Who is it that they trust to sign big free agents? Mo? Have you seen his track record?