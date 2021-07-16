Why the blame for the Cardinals depth problem goes beyond Mozeliak

Here are some of the highlights of our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: For as smart as John Mozeliak thinks he is, it sure doesn't take a smart baseball man to understand how important depth is. If you look at how his philosophy has changed over the years, I don't think he values his bench, last starting spots in the rotation and the bottom of the bullpen as much as he used to. I don't see the same guy who would deal a super prized prospect like Colby Rasmus for depth pieces that win you championships?
A: Mozeliak apparently thought he had enough depth when he went to spring training, but he was wrong. Some of that shortfall of talent falls on Bill DeWitt Jr., who was looking to cut costs. The Cardinals decided to lean on internal options. So the team didn't spend on another veteran hitter and pitcher going in. And when injury troubles hit, the Cardinals were slow to react on one front (pitching) and they failed to react on another (offense).
In the past, the Cardinals have enjoyed excellent depth and they used that to their advantage.
Q: So the team is covertly kicking the can into 2022. Who is it that they trust to sign big free agents? Mo? Have you seen his track record?
A: If Bill DeWitt Jr.'s goal was to sign big free agents this winter then, yes, he should hire new leadership. But that will not be his goal. The objective will be to strengthen the organization overall and Mozeliak's track record there is very good. (13 straight winning seasons, seven postseason trips in 10 years, yada, yada). But I'm sure DeWitt will need to be convinced by whatever plan Mozeliak suggests and he must share that vision -- because he is still an involved owner on baseball matters.
Q: Did Mo overestimate the pitching depth. Outside of Liberatore,the Cards seem to have a donut on pitching depth. Over the last 3 years, they have lost about 15 pitchers through trades, injury or they washed out. Seems like to build up depth for next year they need to add 4-5 guys this offseason. Is that accurate?
A: The Cardinals went pitcher-heavy in the draft to start that backfill in the organization. But as I've noted, the will need more.
Maybe the Cardinals overestimated Zack Thompson's potential to add depth. He got crunched at Triple-A after sitting out the 2020 with the rest of the prospects due to the pandemic.
Daniel Ponce De Leon was a key depth piece. But his shoulder went and that really punched a hole in the group. The Mikolas and Hicks setbacks were huge. Flaherty hurts himself hitting, So did Kim. So did Martinez.
Gomber would have been nice to keep in the rotation, but spending him for Arenado was a no-brainer. So, yes, there was a miscalculation but also some really bad luck. We saw that across the sport as pitchers failed to hold up coming back from the pandemic season.
Q: Jeff, can we assume Yadi is taking you to lunch? Even Fredbird is reportedly shaking his head for Molina’s A report card. Seriously, for years Molina has been given tons of credit for his handling of pitchers. If he gets credit for the good, he has to take some responsibility for some of the most morbid pitching I’ve seen in my lifetime.
A: Molina has been one of the better clutch hitters on the team this season. And he still controls the running game. His performance at his age clearly exceeds reasonable expectations. Blaming him for the widespread loss of control by Cardinals pitchers is a stretch. It's not like he's calling for 55-foot curveballs, fastball behind the hitters and sliders six feet outside.
Q: I’m just curious why you graded Shildt, Maddux and Albert together? What grades would you have given them separately?
A: The field staff works in conjunction. The pitching coach is not the only coach who speaks to pitchers or deploys pitchers. The same goes for the hitting coach. John Mozeliak made that point while (sort of) defending Jeff Albert. In this case, each in the individuals should grade out the same (D) because there was failure in each area.
Q: With Carlson struggling at LO and Edman below .300 OB wouldn't it make sense to move O'Neill w his good OB and speed to try and spark the team leading off? Having him bat 4,5, or 6 w good individual results so far this year has not helped this offense score runs.
A: I suppose anything is worth a shot. But remember, leadoff hitters don't lead off most innings. That's why the analytics folks push the notion of putting the best hitters atop the order so they will get more at bats. The numbers people don't buy into the inning-building concept because the top of the order may only lead off an inning once or twice a game.
Q: Those rumblings about banning the shift, do you see this actually happening?
A: Baseball has done some stupid things. That would be another. That would be such a fundamental change that I have a hard time imagining it. The owners are hoping that hitters adjust through competition and the sport evolves back to a more balanced hitting approach. But if these knuckleheads keep pulling balls into shift over and over and over and over again, then extreme measures may be needed to save the sport.
Q: Edman or DeJong has to be upgraded this winter. Both cannot be logging this many innings with the declining output.
A: Edman has been consistent for the past three seasons, so that is who he is. His rookie surge was just that, a surge. Is the Edman of the last three years good enough to stick? Sure, since his speed adds a nice element. A few more walks and a few more bunt hits could really secure his spot. DeJong is another matter. He has shown some life lately, but right now shortstop is the one position where the Cardinals clearly could use an offensive upgrade.
Q: Could you see Tarasenko going to the KHL? ala Berglund?
A: Tarasenko is under contract. He is to get paid $9.5 million this season. To go to Russia, he would have to void his contract, as Berglund did, or get a buyout. The Blues would take a cap hit on the buyout, but I suppose that could be the last resort if all else fails.
Q: I've heard some talk of the Blues giving giving an offer sheet to Colorado's Cale Makar of 2yrs 10mil/yr, pretty much forcing Avs to match and leave them without cap space for Gabriel Landeskog, so the Blues could pounce on him. Has this tactic been used before? It's pretty dirty but I don't see it backfiring. At best we end up with either Makar or Landy, or at worse, we force the Avs to lose Landy to some other team, making a division foe worse. Thoughts?
A: When a GM starts playing that game, he invites retribution. Armstrong is old school. He focuses on trying to help his team without worrying about other teams. If is attacked, he'll push back -- but I don't see him trying to start a war by offering Makar, Every team knows Joe Sakic is going to lock that guy in.
Q: Do you think Army stands pat in the Expansion Draft and lets the chips fall where they may, or do you expect any maneuvering?
Right now I'm guessing he exposes Tarasenko, Schwartz and Dunn and assumes that he loses Dunn to Seattle. Then he will continue talking with teams that might want No. 91. If he makes a deal with Seattle, I'm guessing it will involve some sort of three-way maneuver to get Tarasenko's cap hit off the books.