Why those Cuonzo Martin-Barry Odom comparisons don't hold water

A: I follow college hoops closely, and while social media and comments sections essentially serve as a megaphone for negativity, I do think the Mizzou fan base is particularly and uniquely negative when it comes to the basketball program. And I think it hurts the program. Mizzou basketball fans — not all but a vocal segment — remind me of Tennessee football fans.

I often think about this 2014 tweet from CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm: "For months, my twitter feed is full of fans making the case for their team. Missouri fans are different. They absolutely BURY their team."

I think there's a lot of truth to that. There's a uniquely high degree of cynicism and fatalism when it comes to Mizzou hoops. Yes, I understand fans of a certain age experienced a lot of March heartache over the years, and I'm not saying fans should be throwing the coach a parade when he wins a game. But a lot of Mizzou fans really do embrace the Charlie Brown role. They expect Lucy to pull the ball away every time and expect to the rain cloud to never go away. When Lon Kruger announced yesterday that Oklahoma's second-leading scorer is unavailable this week, the vast majority of replies I saw on Twitter played the Mizzou fatalist card instead of being grateful for an unexpected break.