Why those Cuonzo Martin-Barry Odom comparisons don't hold water

Are Mizzou basketball fans the equivalent of Tennessee football fans as far as patience and expectations? We offer some perspective in our weekly chat with readers.
Q: I can’t help but compare the careers of Odom and Cuonzo while at Mizzou. Both took over programs that were going through very difficult times and helped right the ship. In four years, both have had about the same winning percentage. Neither had much success with recruiting or in the post season (thus far). Odom gets fired after his fourth season, while there is talks about extending Cuonzo after this season. To me, they started out in about the same situation and have had about the same success. I guess my question is, are there different expectations between football and basketball?
A: First of all, Odom got fired after his fourth season — but he also got an extension and raise after his third season. So, it’s not accurate to say he was held to a higher standard. If anything, it’s taken MU longer to extend Martin’s contract than it did with Odom.
Otherwise, I don't see the same similarities to their track records. Mizzou football was not a broken program when Odom took over. He inherited a franchise QB who would become an NFL starter. There were some off-field issues that erupted in 2015 that Odom had to navigate through, but those weren't really football related. The program was one year removed from an 11-win season and the SEC championship game. The Tigers got worse in Odom’s first year.
Martin took over an absolute five-alarm dumpster fire that had gone 8-46 against the SEC over three years, lost games to North Carolina Central, Lipscomb and Eastern Illinois. The situation Martin inherited compared to what Odom took over isn't in the same galaxy. And, yet, Martin won immediately at Mizzou.
Circumstances matter. Context matters. Mizzou's basketball program had been a wasteland when Martin took over, still reeling from NCAA issues under Haith and his over-reliance on transfers, then the Kim Anderson disaster. Odom replaced the program's career wins leader whose last season was one victory short of playing in a bowl game - in a season with three losses by single-digit margins. Again, the football program was far from broken in 2016.
That being said, Martin is taking his second team to the NCAA Tournament. Had the team's best player not been hurt two years ago he could be taking his third team to the Tournament. He's beaten nine NCAA Tournament teams and six conference champions this year. He beat three top 10 teams over 56 days. Odom never sniffed that kind of on-field success in his four years at Mizzou.
Basketball recruiting hasn't been great. But Martin has brought in and developed both high school recruits and transfers. He's missed on some recruiting gambles. But overall the body of work is far better than Odom's. And I don't think it's a close competition.
Q: Is Coach Martin staying or going? Seems to me if he were a lock for Jim Sterk to sign him up for a three or four year extension, the deal would be done. Maybe Coach is entertaining offers with more options to come after March Madness ends? Thoughts?
A: I don't anticipate Martin going anywhere. I would expect some kind of extension before next season tips off. Mizzou doesn't have to break the bank - there is no bank at Mizzou these days unless you want to build a football practice facility - but I expect the administration to rework his deal somewhat. I'd envision something similar to Barry Odom's last extension, which was very MU-friendly and didn't impact his buyout. I still think Martin could be an appealing candidate in the job market, but not so much for the current vacancies: Indiana, Minnesota, Utah.
Q: I don’t know how much you follow other basketball programs, or have friends in the press box that you can compare notes with, but what’s your take on the negativity surrounding the men’s basketball team? I’m not saying everybody should be all rosy, and that the team isn’t exasperating as heck at times (they are!), but sheesh, every college basketball team outside of two or three goes through pretty much the same up and down play. I noticed after the SEC tournament win over Georgia there were 12 comments following your game article. All 12 were negative. Maybe some positive ones came in later but is this just the way it is in 2021, or are Missouri fans more negative than average?
A: I follow college hoops closely, and while social media and comments sections essentially serve as a megaphone for negativity, I do think the Mizzou fan base is particularly and uniquely negative when it comes to the basketball program. And I think it hurts the program. Mizzou basketball fans — not all but a vocal segment — remind me of Tennessee football fans.
I often think about this 2014 tweet from CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm: "For months, my twitter feed is full of fans making the case for their team. Missouri fans are different. They absolutely BURY their team."
I think there's a lot of truth to that. There's a uniquely high degree of cynicism and fatalism when it comes to Mizzou hoops. Yes, I understand fans of a certain age experienced a lot of March heartache over the years, and I'm not saying fans should be throwing the coach a parade when he wins a game. But a lot of Mizzou fans really do embrace the Charlie Brown role. They expect Lucy to pull the ball away every time and expect to the rain cloud to never go away. When Lon Kruger announced yesterday that Oklahoma's second-leading scorer is unavailable this week, the vast majority of replies I saw on Twitter played the Mizzou fatalist card instead of being grateful for an unexpected break.
I'll say this: I think some folks in the media are accountable for the constant doom and gloom. Every time a receiver drops a touchdown or the opponent hits a buzzer beater, there's an impulse among some of us on press row to instantly draw comparisons to the Fifth Down, the Flea Kicker or Tyus Edney - even though those were historic, epic moments in college sports history that transcended Mizzou. Those moments live in their own realm of agony. A missed field goal against Eastern Michigan in a September game isn't time to revisit the Fifth Down. Sometimes we go back to that Fifth Down/Tyus Edney crutch for narrative purposes and we smash it over the head of our readers because it's convenient - but not always fitting or accurate. And so the doom and gloom becomes a self-perpetuating depression. That's why I learned to avoid references to those moments in Mizzou history. Give up the crutch and find new ways to document what happens.
Q: What are the rumors about what the SEC hopes to do with football in the fall? Have you heard rumblings that they hope to be close to fully open if the data allows?
A: Some SEC schools are saying that they plan to be back to full capacity, Mizzou included, but they're making these announcements knowing that the virus trajectory and local health ordinances will ultimately determine how many people can attend games this fall. The schools need to sell tickets and they want their fans to expect a full house this year. The schools can always pivot and then offer refunds or credits for 2022. Jim Sterk has said that at this point on the calendar all they can do is prepare for a full house, sell as many tickets as possible, and then adjust once they have to adjust to where we are in terms of COVID spread, vaccinations, herd immunity, etc. So, just understand, when on March 18 Mizzou says it will be at full capacity in the fall, they've got their fingers crossed behind their back.
Q: Interesting article in today’s PD about the 4 St Louis area basketballers in the NCAA tournament. It would be even better if any or all were playing for Martin. This year’s up and down team made the tournament, but their goal should be winning a couple of games. With so many people picking Gonzaga to win that’s going to be impossible if Mizzou beats Oklahoma (which beat Alabama) a month ago). I also heard that another St. Louis basketballer who went away, Camron Fletcher is going into the NCAA transfer portal. I don’t know if he considered Mizzou or would consider transferring here, but would HCCM be interested in him?
A: Mizzou is not interested in Cam Fletcher. I know there was a tweet that MU might have reached out - the reporting was fairly sketchy on who made contact with Fletcher - but I was told definitively and adamantly that Mizzou wasn't going to consider Fletcher. I wouldn't report that if it was something I heard in passing from some random source close to the program. Interpret that how you wish.
Mizzou wants to add impact players. On the worst Kentucky team in nearly a century, Fletcher couldn't get minutes on a team incredibly short on established players. And that was the case before his blow-up at Calipari in December. I don't see him as a player that fits what this Missouri team needs. He's a 6-6 forward who isn't a 3-point shooter. Maybe he'll end up being a productive player somewhere else, but from what I've been told this week that won't be at Missouri.
Q: This might be leading to a dumb question, but as much as I truly admire Cuonzo Martin for his emphasis on teaching his players life lessons off the court, does it come at the expense of him perhaps not "living and breathing basketball" (if that makes any sense) enough compared to some of his peers in the coaching industry who have proven to be more successful than him record-wise, NCAA Tournament-wise, etc? (And no, I don't mean having to resort to cheating like so many other coaches are obviously willing to do).
A: No, I don't think you have to compromise your role as a coach teaching the game of basketball while also teaching your players about things outside of the sport. Those two roles aren't mutually exclusive. NCAA rules limit the time teams can spend coaching their players on the floor, watching film, organizing workouts, etc. Trust me, Mizzou exhausts those hours on basketball. They don't shortchange any parts of that process when it comes to the game. They're not spending those countable basketball hours on history class or book reviews.
If anything, I think Martin gets his team to invest more on the basketball side of things because of his commitment to making them better citizens and more informed young men.
Q: With the FBI investigation placing light on the recruiting practices in basketball it appears we all are seeing what has helped perpetuate the “blue blood” status of some schools. This year many of the same schools had pedestrian results. I thought I read somewhere that the concentration of 5 star recruits was less at these schools. Is this true? I think it would be good for the sport if it was and good for the NCAA to hand out some disciplinary action at the schools. Thoughts?
A: I've mentioned several times on the chat these past few months how the five stars were more dispersed this year. Oklahoma State, Texas, USC, Stanford, Gonzaga, Florida State. Yes, the blue bloods still signed some five stars (Duke, UNC, Kentucky), but others tapped into the market, too. With the FBI snooping around, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that some schools haven’t signed their normal haul of McDonald’s All-Americans.
And we're seeing some of the teams that got caught up in the FBI investigations didn't play as well this season. I also think it's because teams like Duke and Kentucky that rely so heavily on freshmen didn't get a typical preseason/offseason with those players to mesh with each other and returning players and coaches. It's not like Kentucky didn't sign a highly rated class this year. They still landed a bunch of four- and five-star players.