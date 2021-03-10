Will a little rest cure what's ailing Jordan Binnington?

Q: Jaden Schwartz is an unrestricted free agent. So the Blues don't have to protect him in the expansion draft, right? They can protect someone else, then sign Schwartz after the expansion draft, correct?

A: That’s true. But it also gives other teams an opportunity to sign him.

Q: The Blues can protect only three defensemen from the expansion draft, and Vince Dunn won’t be one. So why not trade him and get something in return?

A: I would say that remains a possibility. But you don’t need to overthink the expansion draft. Remember, only one player gets taken (from each team). So … you shouldn't necessarily trade someone on the chance that they might get picked up by Seattle.

Q: Will teams that are behind in the number of games played be able to make them all up? Or will we be looking at points percentage as the regular season winds down?

A: It looks like the NHL is making every effort to re-schedule all the games. There were open spots in every team's schedule to drop in re-scheduled games. The Blues had six games postponed for COVID reasons with other teams (2 Colorado, 2 Minnesota, 1 Vegas, 1 San Jose), and all six have been rescheduled. Only one of those rescheduled games have been played -- Monday's game in San Jose.