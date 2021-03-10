Will a little rest cure what's ailing Jordan Binnington?

In our weekly chat with Blues fans, we answer questions about the salary cap, the expansion draft and how canceled games could impact the playoff race.
Q: The numbers for Jordan Binnington are trending in the wrong direction. Are we seeing the true Binnington, or is he just going through a rough patch?
A: It's unrealistic to expect a repeat of Binnington's debut season. It was one for the ages. Last season, he had a bad stretch around midseason, but overall was really good. Not great, but really good. He’s still among the top 10 goalies in the league. This year, I thought he was on a similar path as last year, maybe a little better. (I don't think the defensive support is as good around him.) But then we've seen this recent dip in his play. He has looked a little tired to me lately.
Q: The Blues make every team they play look really good. … They are not loaded with size or talent, and their goaltending can be mediocre at times. Craig Berube must be the difference between winning and losing. How are we winning?
A: Interesting thoughts. The Blues have had to huff and puff for everything this year. I think there's more skill on the team than you'd think, especially when everybody is healthy. The Blues may not have an elite all-world player, but they have a lot of really good players. It's clear right now that the Blues aren't nearly as good defensively as they've been in the past. Jordan Binnington has been good but not great. I think they miss Alex Pietrangelo a little bit more than we thought they would. It's amazing how many one-goal games they've played, indicative of a razor-thin margin between winning and losing.
Q: Jaden Schwartz is an unrestricted free agent. So the Blues don't have to protect him in the expansion draft, right? They can protect someone else, then sign Schwartz after the expansion draft, correct?
A: That’s true. But it also gives other teams an opportunity to sign him.
Q: The Blues can protect only three defensemen from the expansion draft, and Vince Dunn won’t be one. So why not trade him and get something in return?
A: I would say that remains a possibility. But you don’t need to overthink the expansion draft. Remember, only one player gets taken (from each team). So … you shouldn't necessarily trade someone on the chance that they might get picked up by Seattle.
Q: Will teams that are behind in the number of games played be able to make them all up? Or will we be looking at points percentage as the regular season winds down?
A: It looks like the NHL is making every effort to re-schedule all the games. There were open spots in every team's schedule to drop in re-scheduled games. The Blues had six games postponed for COVID reasons with other teams (2 Colorado, 2 Minnesota, 1 Vegas, 1 San Jose), and all six have been rescheduled. Only one of those rescheduled games have been played -- Monday's game in San Jose.
But, who knows if all of those games will actually be made up league-wide? Who knows if there will be further COVID outbreaks? If I had to guess, I'd say the standings and playoff seeding will be decided by points percentage. But it looks like the worst of COVID could be behind the NHL. There were only three players on the league's COVID list Tuesday. That list that included 40 players just a few weeks ago.
Q: Is there a possibility that some of the injured players do not come back this season?
A: It looks like Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev will be back for sure. But it's hard to get a read on Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Colton Parayko. Not just for the media but for Doug Armstrong as well.
Q: If you’re Doug Armstrong looking at a flat salary cap, do you think you have a realistic shot at signing both Jordan Binnington and Jaden Schwartz?
A: Even with the flat cap, the Blues have decent cap space for 2021-22, with $22.4 million available per CapFriendly. Their unrestricted free agents are Jordan Binnington, Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak and Carl Gunnarsson. I would assume Hoffman, Bozak and Gunnarsson will not be back. … The restricted free agents are Ivan Barbashev, Jacob de la Rose, Vince Dunn, Jordan Kyrou, Zach Sanford, and Robert Thomas. Kyrou and Thomas do not have arbitration rights, which simplifies things (and in theory lowers cost). Keep in mind, the Blues will lose some salary in the expansion draft, thus creating more cap room.
Q: Even with a decreased need of an enforcer, it was nice to see Kyle Clifford step up Monday. Plus his offense has been a pleasant surprise. Which other Blues have dropped their gloves in the last year or so?
A: The Blues have had five fights in 26 games this year: three by Clifford, and one each by Justin Faulk, and Brayden Schenn. Last year, they had seven fights in the regular season: two by Schenn, and one apiece by Ivan Barbashev, Mackenzie MacEachern, Robert Bortuzzo, Troy Brouwer and Vince Dunn.
Q: Your thoughts on Dakota Joshua? Is he a depth player? Is he past the point where you could see him in a healthy Blues lineup?
A: Joshua's been a pleasant surprise. Physical, heady, pretty mistake-free so far in his own zone. Good on faceoffs; I had a little note on his faceoffs in Tuesday’s Post-Dispatch. He had a good scoring chance Monday in San Jose. I think he's put himself on the map as a fourth-line guy.