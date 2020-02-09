5. Will Edman lead the ‘bench mafia,’ or leave it?

A year ago, switch-hitting, utility-fielding Tommy Edman felt certain enough he’d be free that he and his fiancée scheduled their wedding for October. March helped change that. Edman used a strong spring as a launchpad toward being a revelation by July and an everyday player with a .850 OPS by September.
This spring, the sequel: Multitasking Tommy.
Edman could see playing time in exhibition games at every position but first, catcher, and pitcher. Actually he could play first. Deft at third and second and improved in left and right, it’s Edman’s proficiency at shortstop that will shape the bench.
The Cardinals crave a reliable backup to spell DeJong. If it’s not Edman then a spot opens for Yairo Munoz to return or skilled fielder Edmundo Sosa to build on an impressive showing in winter ball. This year’s new 26-man roster allows the Cardinals to carry a pinch-hit specialist (enter: Rangel Ravelo) or a third catcher, though letting prospect Andrew Knizner rust on the bench is unlikely. Edman’s hyper-versatility not only expands the bench, but could get him off of it as the complement at short, second, third, and all three outfield spots. He’d score regular at-bats without a regular position.