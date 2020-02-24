With slick play Saturday and home run Sunday, Sosa starts to make his case for Cardinals bench

Each of the past two seasons, Sosa has made a cameo in the majors — totaling 11 games and 10 at-bats. It’s not unusual for the Cardinals to stash a de facto backup shortstop at Class AAA Memphis who could play the position in case of an injury to the starter. They did that with Pete Kozma to keep him playing, to keep his game sharp, and to give him the at-bats to see if he developed as an offensive player.

Sosa does have one remaining option year, so he’s not bound for the big leagues or the waiver wire. The Cardinals could plant him in Memphis as the shortstop to cover an extended absence from DeJong.

In three games this spring, the Cardinals have already had three different starters at shortstop: Tommy Edman, DeJong, and Miller on Monday. Edman is going to get plenty of reps at shortstop to see if he can be DeJong’s on-hand backup and even a lefthanded-hitting complement to give DeJong some added breathers this season. Miller has played the position in the past and is jockeying with Edman and Yairo Munoz for a utility role in the majors. Sosa will enter that mix over the course of spring.

In the coming weeks, Sosa will also see time at second base and third as he shows where and how well he fits around the infield.