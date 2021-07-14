With Tarasenko wanting out, meet a couple of veteran skaters who might be welcomed in

Here are some of the highlights of our weekly chat with Blues fans.

Q: Is the relationship between the Blues and Tarasenko irreconcilable? … If a trade can’t be worked out by Saturday, will the Blues expose him in the Seattle draft?

A: I don't see any way Tarasenko is back with the Blues -- too many bridges burned. Yes, it's possible Tarasenko is exposed if the Blues cannot get a trade done by Saturday afternoon.

Q: Do the Blues would have any interest in Ryan Suter? If so, what do you think he's worth?

A: I would think so, especially if they feel like they're in a win-now mode (GM Doug Armstrong says he views the window open as a Cup contender.) But Suter is 36. You certainly don't want to do anything long-term. And lots of times we've seen veterans near the end of their career taking less -- a lot less -- to be with a top Cup contender. I don't think the Blues fall into the realm of “top Cup contender” at this point.

Q: Any thoughts on the Blues signing Gabriel Landeskog?