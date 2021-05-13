Would 2020 Mizzou have a better record against original schedule?

We use some hindsight and a crystal ball in our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights.
Q: Let’s look back for a second. Say that the pandemic never happened and Mizzou football played their original schedule for the 2020 season. Knowing what you know now, what would you say would’ve been their final record?
A: I’ll give Mizzou wins over Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
I’ll give Mizzou losses to BYU, Georgia and Florida.
The rest are all toss-up games: Louisiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee.
I know Mizzou beat Arkansas and South Carolina, but the Gamecocks were missing a handful of players and early opt-outs, including their first-round draft pick who would have played in the game had there not been a pandemic. Arkansas was a tight game won in the final seconds. Could have gone either way.
I think Mizzou's defense would have struggled against Zach Wilson at BYU. No reason to expect the UGA and Florida games to be much different.
Maybe Mizzou beats the Vols if Connor Bazelak is the starting QB.
If you win two of the five toss-up games that's a 6-6 record. Win three of the five and it's 7-5.
Instead, the Tigers played an SEC-only schedule, adding the defending national champion (LSU) and the future national champion (Alabama) — and managed to split those games. All in all, a 5-5 finish was respectable for a first-year staff considering the circumstances. Mizzou wasn’t very competitive for long stretches against Florida and Georgia. The Tigers were running on fumes by the time they played at Mississippi State. But I think we learned just as much if not more about Drinkwitz and his potential in a 5-5 SEC-only schedule than we would have learned with a 7-5 or 6-6 season against the initial schedule.
Q: As hot as Drinkwitz has been recruiting I was surprised he didn't get Jameson Williams from Ohio State or Jordan Johnson from Notre Dame in the transfer portal? Is that due to already being loaded at receiver?
A: Mizzou certainly pursued both players, so missing out on them doesn't say anything about the Tigers being too full at receiver. I wouldn't use the word loaded to describe this group of receivers by any means. This was a below-average SEC receiver group last year and the only additions are two players who have never played a college game. Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett might turn out to be fantastic players, but this group of wideouts still has plenty to prove.
Q: Did Mizzou miss on Jordan Johnson or was there not a huge push from Mizzou’s standpoint?
A: Mizzou definitely pursued Jordan Johnson. I'm not sure how strongly he considered MU, but the Tigers were in the mix along with Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. There was one report that his final decision came down to UCF and Florida.
Some were surprised he picked UCF because it's not a Power Five program. Let's not forget a few things:
1. UCF is a better program than a whole bunch of Power Five teams. It's harder to make the four-team playoff when you're outside the five major conferences, but making the playoff isn't always a priority for every recruit.
2. Gus Malzahn is a darn good coach and is going to win a lot of games in Orlando. He hasn't produced a lot of receivers who became NFL draft picks - just five at Auburn, including two this year - but his receivers coach, Darrell Wyatt, has coached some pretty good ones at Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, etc.
3. Johnson will catch passes from one of the best QBs in America in UCF’s Dillon Gabriel.
Q: I'm one of those "defense wins championships" guys. Like the D-Line depth but wondering about the proficiency and depth at the cornerback position. Also, would like to know your prediction for who replaces Nick Bolton. So excited he's with the Chiefs!
A: I'd say Bolton's spot will be replaced by incoming transfer Blaze Alldredge or Chad Bailey. I don't really see one of the incoming freshmen making the leap to play inside linebacker. That's a difficult position to play as a true freshman, though Devin Nicholson became a starter midway through his freshman season two years ago.
I think the D-line needs another consistent force to emerge. Trajan Jeffcoat sure showed signs last year of being one of the league's best edge rushers. They could use a rebound year from Kobie Whiteside inside. Maybe one or both of the juco D-linemen emerges.
As for the secondary, any regular chatter knows I'm high on Martez Manuel. He's got a chance to be one of the SEC's most productive safeties no matter where they line him up. JC Carlies seemed to make a strong first impression on the staff when they moved him from corner to safety. There's a lot to like about Ennis Rakestraw at corner. I expect him to be a much better player as a sophomore. Who wins that other job? I figured Jadarrius Perkins would be the favorite until he transferred - as long as Jarvis Ware is still recovering from his injury - but Ish Burdine, Chris Mills or one of the freshmen could make a move in camp to lock down that job.
Q: What impact do you expect from Blaze Aldredge in football? What about Ronnie DeGray in basketball? Could they become all conference guys or more role players? I haven’t been able to find a ton of info on them.
A: I'd expect Alldredge to compete for a starting job and see the field quite a bit at one of the two inside linebacker positions. Devin Nicholson is fairly entrenched at one of those spots, but there's not as much game-day experience beside him. Chad Bailey got the bulk of the first-team snaps during the spring. Let's see how Alldredge makes the transition to the SEC before projecting any all-conference honors. He was very productive at Rice, but he'll be chasing down a different caliber of playmaker in the SEC and taking on a better class of blockers.