Would 2020 Mizzou have a better record against original schedule?

I think the D-line needs another consistent force to emerge. Trajan Jeffcoat sure showed signs last year of being one of the league's best edge rushers. They could use a rebound year from Kobie Whiteside inside. Maybe one or both of the juco D-linemen emerges.

As for the secondary, any regular chatter knows I'm high on Martez Manuel. He's got a chance to be one of the SEC's most productive safeties no matter where they line him up. JC Carlies seemed to make a strong first impression on the staff when they moved him from corner to safety. There's a lot to like about Ennis Rakestraw at corner. I expect him to be a much better player as a sophomore. Who wins that other job? I figured Jadarrius Perkins would be the favorite until he transferred - as long as Jarvis Ware is still recovering from his injury - but Ish Burdine, Chris Mills or one of the freshmen could make a move in camp to lock down that job.

Q: What impact do you expect from Blaze Aldredge in football? What about Ronnie DeGray in basketball? Could they become all conference guys or more role players? I haven’t been able to find a ton of info on them.