Would Mizzou find a home in a super conference?

We use this week's chat to take a look at Mizzou's status among the college elite, the SEC championship drought and more. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: What if a college football super-conference is formed and they go with 32 teams for a nice playoff bracket. Does Mizzou make the cut?
A: Good question. First of all, I don't see college sports/college football going to any kind of super conference format any time soon. But, in theory, if we're playing make believe and we're talking about a 32-team football super conference, here's whom I'd include based on these criteria: pure talent, history/tradition, branding, market size:
My first 16 …
ACC: Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State
Big 12: Oklahoma, Texas
Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State
SEC: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M
Pac-12: USC, Oregon
Then you get to the next 16 ...
ACC: Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina
Big 12: Oklahoma State
Big Ten: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State
SEC: Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Arkansas
Pac-12: Washington, Stanford, UCLA
Non-Power 5: BYU, UCF
Just missed the cut: Boise State, Louisville, Iowa State, Baylor, Utah, Arizona State
Maybe someone who doesn't cover Mizzou wouldn't include the Tigers, but a few things are in MU's favor: two major metro markets in St. Louis and Kansas City; only D-1 football school in the state — in a state without the NFL; a decent recent tradition under Gary Pinkel.
Q: What’s up with all the transfers in college basketball? It’s rendering recruiting out of high school almost meaningless. How are coaches dealing with roster turnover? Is this the new normal?
A: How is high school recruiting meaningless? I haven't seen any data to suggest there are fewer high school recruits signing with Division I teams. College teams are still signing high school recruits; they're just trading their college players for other teams' college players. Mizzou is still adding five high school recruits this year.
The transfer trend isn't going away, but coaches don't expect as many players in the portal next year for two reasons:
1. You can only transfer once without sitting out. All the players who transfer this year or have transferred once before will be less inclined to make another jump.
2. The super seniors who are jumping teams this year (Mark Smith) won't exist next year.
But, yes, players are going to continue to transfer at a high rate. Coaches have to adjust - and most have. But they're going to continue to recruit high school players, too.
Q: Dave, in regards to your column Thursday morning about the SEC Championship drought, does it surprise you Mizzou has been lacking overall in that level of success?
A: It doesn't really surprise me. Mizzou has some very good teams or very good individual athletes in the non-revenue sports - swimming, gymnastics, track, softball - but they haven't been quite good enough to capture that elusive SEC title. It doesn’t help that Mizzou’s best overall program doesn’t compete in the SEC. That would be wrestling.
Here's the list of Mizzou teams that have won Big 12 or SEC championships, both regular-season titles and postseason tournaments:
Baseball: 2012 Big 12 tournament (1)
Men's basketball: 2009 & 2012 Big 12 tournament (2, 3)
Wrestling: 2012 Big 12 tournament (4)
Soccer: 2008 Big 12 tournament ... 2009 Big 12 regular-season (5, 6)
Softball: 1997 Big 12 regular-season & tournament ... 2009 Big 12 tournament ... 2011 Big 12 regular-season (7, 8, 9, 10)
Volleyball: 2013 & 2016 regular-season (11, 12)
That's six regular-season titles and six postseason tournament titles in 25 years.
Q: Dave, you mentioned that Coach Anderson has built a great culture in the women's softball program. Hear this a lot in sports. What do you view as a great culture and do you believe the baseball program can get it?
A: I think the word 'culture' is tossed around so much in sports that it's lost its meaning, but at its essence a team with good culture follows the vision the coaches lay out, shares the same values and does it with players leading the way, speaking the same language as the coaches and holding each other accountable when their actions don't align with that vision.
I'm not going to fool anyone into thinking that I'm spending time with these players or getting an up-close view of their team dynamics to have an insider's perspective on how they operate internally. But I believe Anderson when she praises her team's culture. She doesn’t have to remind them of her team philosophies or standards any more. Those values that drive the program have been ingrained in the way the team prepares and plays the game. That’s culture.
When it comes to Mizzou baseball, I've never gotten the sense that there's a culture/locker room problem. It's more of a talent problem, especially on the pitching staff. They're extremely young on the staff. The lineup hasn't lived up to expectations, but pitching is this team's biggest weakness. They have been leading the nation in walks for the last few weeks. You can have the greatest clubhouse in the country, but if you’re giving up more free passes than every other team, you’re going to struggle to win games.
Q: I asked Ben Fred this similar question yesterday, but I am interested in your take on Cuonzo. A lot of the fans want to put him on the hot seat. I am not one of those guys but I do have some concerns. 1) It appears he loses a lot of his guys to the portal, but he also thrives in getting guys. 2) Offensively it seems they lack imagination & consistency because they have times where they score in bunches and then go several minutes without a FG. 3) He has struggled to keep some elite talent in the state. 4) It appears he has a dog house, and once a guy is in there its hard to get out.
A: I'll address each of these, maybe a bit out of order. He's hardly the only coach who has a dog house. That said, the player who frustrated Martin the most this year - Xavier Pinson - still played the third-most minutes and led the team in shot attempts. So, yes, he got benched when he played poorly - usually because of defensive indifference - but he didn't sit long. He still managed to take more shots than any other player, including the two guys who played more minutes: Dru and Mark Smith.
I really wouldn't be too concerned about the portal departures for this team. 1. It's happening everywhere. 2. The bigger concern should be that Martin has players who don't develop at MU and transfer to Elon and Santa Clara. Hardly powerhouse programs. It's not that you lost those guys - it's that you had them in the first place.
In-state recruiting: Yes, there have been some major misses. Mizzou has been in the hunt until the end with Ramey, Liddell and Love. No points for second place in recruiting. I wouldn't say this absolutely must improve, because in basketball you can miss on local targets and still thrive with out-of-state additions. But it would be nice to land some local talent, if for nothing else to give local fans some excitement.
As for the offense, I think Martin has shown major flexibility over the last year when it comes to tempo and his Barcelona guard-driven system. The offense looks great when guys are making 3s and playing inside-out with threats all over the floor. As for this team that's coming together for next season, I'd still be concerned about the lack of proven 3-point shooting, but this team could have more variety to space the floor with mid-range shooters like Davis and slashers like Gordon and Durugordon.
Q: Do you see Pinson doing better at LSU than Mizzou ?
A: It depends on his supporting cast to some degree. I don't expect him to improve much as a defender. He never made a great commitment to that part of the game - and it certainly won't be a focus under Will Wade, if Wade is still the coach by the time next season tips off. You never know with the NCAA could hanging over that program. Will Pinson improve as a 3-point shooter? In three seasons at Mizzou he shot 40%, 28% and 34%. Not very consistent. Will they ask him to be a true passing point guard - not his strength - or more of a scorer?
Q: Do you ever envision Faurot Field having a company sponsor, like Toastmaster Stadium or something else?
A: Not if it hasn't happened by now. Mizzou doesn't like branding its sports facilities with names of corporate sponsors - not since the Paige Arena fiasco. The fairly new softball stadium is Mizzou Stadium. The brand new cross country course is the Gans Creek Course. The Mizzou Aquatic Center is the swimming facility. Mizzou Tennis Complex. You get the idea.