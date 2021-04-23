Would Mizzou find a home in a super conference?

Volleyball: 2013 & 2016 regular-season (11, 12)

That's six regular-season titles and six postseason tournament titles in 25 years.

Q: Dave, you mentioned that Coach Anderson has built a great culture in the women's softball program. Hear this a lot in sports. What do you view as a great culture and do you believe the baseball program can get it?

A: I think the word 'culture' is tossed around so much in sports that it's lost its meaning, but at its essence a team with good culture follows the vision the coaches lay out, shares the same values and does it with players leading the way, speaking the same language as the coaches and holding each other accountable when their actions don't align with that vision.

I'm not going to fool anyone into thinking that I'm spending time with these players or getting an up-close view of their team dynamics to have an insider's perspective on how they operate internally. But I believe Anderson when she praises her team's culture. She doesn’t have to remind them of her team philosophies or standards any more. Those values that drive the program have been ingrained in the way the team prepares and plays the game. That’s culture.