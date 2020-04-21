SUING STAN

QUESTION: What could Rams owner Stan Kroenke lose if he loses the relocation lawsuit? What could the NFL, the other teams and their owners lose?
BENFRED: Here's the fastest way to explain it:
Team STL is suing Team Kroenke.
Team STL is The Dome Authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County. Team Kroenke is Kroenke, the Rams, the NFL, the 31 other NFL teams, and the 31 other NFL team owners.
The charges -- breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraudulent misrepresentation and tortious interference with business expectancy -- all stem from how Team Kroenke did not follow the NFL's own relocation guidelines.
Team STL is seeking damages and restitution of profits, to the tune of billions of dollars. That's what it could cost Team Kroenke.
And then there is what it is already costing them. ESPN reported a while back that Kroenke was responsible for footing all legal bills for the team and the league, as part of an indemnification agreement the league presented to the Rams, Chargers and Raiders the day the relocation vote went down. ESPN reported legal bills have reached eight figures for some teams, after Team STL asked for tons of documents, including cell phone bills of team owners dating back years. Those costs continue to increase.
And the cost just went up again, as Monday's news out of the U.S. Supreme Court shut down Team Kroenke's hope for arbitration, a faster, cheaper, and nicer-to-corporations approach than a public jury trial.
Now there's either a settlement, or a trial next year. Should be clear here. I have no reason as of today to believe a settlement has even been discussed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.