SUMMER SURPRISE?

QUESTION: Which Cardinal do you think will get an opportunity to play because of attrition among the players and make a name for himself this year?
BENFRED: Dylan Carlson is the obvious bet.
Pitcher Johan Oviedo would be a good name to keep in mind. The entire organization seems really impressed with him. He's displayed why during summer camp.
Justin Williams might be a good sleeper pick. He's got some power, but I'm not sure where he is exactly on this crowded outfield depth chart.
I hope the COVID factor doesn't influence the season this much, but it's not that outlandish to wonder if a team will wind up relying on all 60 players in its pool to see action before this 60-game season is said and done.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.