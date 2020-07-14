SUMMER SURPRISE?
Cardinals summer camp squad game 7/14

Outfield prospect Justin Williams connects with a pitch during Tuesday's intrasquad game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Kohley)

QUESTION: Which Cardinal do you think will get an opportunity to play because of attrition among the players and make a name for himself this year?

BENFRED: Dylan Carlson is the obvious bet.

Pitcher Johan Oviedo would be a good name to keep in mind. The entire organization seems really impressed with him. He's displayed why during summer camp.

Justin Williams might be a good sleeper pick. He's got some power, but I'm not sure where he is exactly on this crowded outfield depth chart.

I hope the COVID factor doesn't influence the season this much, but it's not that outlandish to wonder if a team will wind up relying on all 60 players in its pool to see action before this 60-game season is said and done.

