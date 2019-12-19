SUNNY OUTLOOK

QUESTION: I'm all for the promotion of Oskar Sundqvist to line 2 with Nos. 90 and 57. Sunny has looked like a top-6 this year. I feel like he was almost a throw-in with the Reaves trade and that the Blues' real target was the first round pick used on Kostin. Do you know if that is accurate, or did the Blues target Oskar?
JT: The trade was made before my time on the beat, but I get the sense that the first-round pick was the plum in the deal. (Although Armstrong did think Sundqvist had some potential, perhaps more potential than others in the league thought.)
And I agree, Sundqvist deserves a spin or two on the O'Reilly line. Sundqvist told me Tuesday he's had very little work with O'Reilly (and some with Perron), but he sure looked good with them down the stretch against Colorado.