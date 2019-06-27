QUESTION: Can you compare the experience of covering a Super Bowl champion in the Rams to a Cup winner in the Blues? Have you enjoyed the transition?
JT: I've enjoyed it immensely. This has been a historic season — one obviously for the record books. To be able to cover seasons like that twice in one career (counting the '99 Rams) is pretty amazing. I'm grateful (even with those awful years over the last half of the Rams' time in STL).
I think this one means a little more to the city than the Rams, if only because the Blues have been here longer. And are still here. I don't know as much about the game of hockey as I did football, but I knew enough to be dangerous this year! The playoff grind in hockey was unbelievable — 26 games! You had an out-of-nowhere hero in Kurt Warner, and now you have an out-of-nowhere goalie in Jordan Binnington.
One difference between the teams. The '99 Rams basically blew everyone out, at least until the playoffs. The '18-19 Blues had to scratch and claw for everything they got.