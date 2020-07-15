SUPPORT FOR SCHWARTZ

COMMENT: I know Schwartz is productive. But he's streaky and will be due a pay raise when his contract's up. I say move on.
JT: He's one of my favorite Blues to watch. A Tasmanian devil out there. Sometimes he frustrates you, for sure, with some of his moves. But he's a fast skater, will work the corners, and isn't afraid to work close to the net.
When you're standing next to him in the room for an interview -- something that obviously doesn't happen in these pandemic times -- it's surprising how small he is.
Sure he's streaky. But do the Blues win the Cup last year if he doesn't have 12 goals in the first three series? I say keep him.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.