SUPPORT FOR SCHWARTZ

Blues host Dallas Stars

 Jaden Schwartz battles to control the puck against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 29 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

COMMENT: I know Schwartz is productive. But he's streaky and will be due a pay raise when his contract's up. I say move on.

JT: He's one of my favorite Blues to watch. A Tasmanian devil out there. Sometimes he frustrates you, for sure, with some of his moves. But he's a fast skater, will work the corners, and isn't afraid to work close to the net.

When you're standing next to him in the room for an interview -- something that obviously doesn't happen in these pandemic times -- it's surprising how small he is.

Sure he's streaky. But do the Blues win the Cup last year if he doesn't have 12 goals in the first three series? I say keep him.

