SURE SIGN OF MLB'S RETURN: WE'VE GOT ARENADO QUESTIONS!

COMMENT: Sorry about another Arenado remark, but with the pandemic and the economic costs, the Rockies might be more desperate to get his contract off the books and might give him up for 1 or 2 players.
COMMISH: Until owners get their bearings on how much they will lose this year, the costs are going to be too high for nearly everybody, Cardinals included, to trade for Arenado — unless the Rockies would take comparable salaries in return.
If Arenado wants to opt out of his contract another year down the line, he might want to be careful. Suitors could be limited.
