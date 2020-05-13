SURPRISED BY ALL THE ATTENTION?

QUESTION: Were you surprised by the amount of attention that your list drew? What was the most surprising reaction?
KVIDAHL: Not at all. This city loves its basketball and is passionate about it. The #STLhoops crowd is deep and supportive. In the current coronavirus world we live in sports fans are short on things to keep their attention. I'm all for watching KBO if that's your bag but there's just not a lot to talk about. The entire All-Decade series we've put together at STLhighschoolsports.com has been a great way to walk down memory lane and remember good times and great players in all the sports we cover.
The boys basketball team was going to be among the hottest topics because we've had such a depth of elite talent in the last decade and everyone has their favorites. I wasn't surprised when folks wanted their guy included. Honestly, the biggest surprise I've come across doing the All-Decade series was when the football team came out and the long snappers were frustrated they weren't included. That caught me off guard.
