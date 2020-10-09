SURPRISED BY BIG 12’S DEMISE?

QUESTION: Dave, are you surprised with the bad play in the BIG 12? Will the conference survive?
MATTER: One, yes, the Big 12 will survive. But through a few weeks I’d rate the American Athletic Conference as a better league from top to bottom.
I don't think we should be all that surprised that there's some parity in any league right now just given how limited teams were with practice time leading up to the season. K-State clearly has Oklahoma's number. OU hasn't had their best defensive player on the field this year - St. Louis' Ronnie Perkins - and there's some obvious drop-off at QB from the lineage of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.
Texas is the more surprising team. I really thought Tom Herman would have UT back at the top or at least neck and neck with OU in the conference. Something is amiss there.
Don't give up on the Fightin' Mullets. Oklahoma State is quietly undefeated.
Outside of Kansas being awful still — I warned all of you who wanted Les Miles at Mizzou — there doesn't seem to be a whole lot that separates the other teams in the league. Texas Tech is still looking for some answers, but West Virginia and K-State have made really good hires the last couple years. Just when you think TCU is slipping they come through last week. I like what Baylor has done the last couple years, but Matt Rhule might prove to be the real miracle worker. Jury still out on Dave Aranda.
I wouldn't give up on Lincoln Riley. OU won't make the playoffs this year, but unless the NFL grabs him, I think he's a top-five coach in America ... just behind Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.