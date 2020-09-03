SURPRISED BY OPT-OUTS?

QUESTION: Are you surprised at the number of players opting out? Is the reason for opting out really about Covid 19 or is it more about the players not getting a starting job or that they are afraid the talent isn't there and it may hurt their stats for the upcoming draft?
MATTER: I'm not all that surprised. If the NCAA wouldn't have given every player an extra year of eligibility, the opt-outs would have been massive. Players were afraid that the conferences/teams were going to shut down the season three games into the schedule and it would cost them their whole year of eligibility. That's why the NCAA is giving everyone a free pass this year.
I suspect there's a combination of factors at play. Some players are genuinely worried about the virus. They might have loved ones at home that are susceptible with pre-existing conditions. Some players are worried about their NFL draft stock. You can bet agents/handlers are getting in the ears of the elite recruits and swaying them to opt out.
Mizzou is lucky it hasn’t had any opt-outs. I thought Nick Bolton would have been a prime candidate.
