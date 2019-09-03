COMMENT: I was surprised by the contract terms for Ivan Barbashev. I thought he would have gotten more $$$ and perhaps another year.
JT: Agreed. I thought he'd get closer to $2 million, but $1.475 million a year is still a nice boost from the $863,000 he was making. Keep in mind, he's still not arbitration eligible after this two-year deal ends, so that hurts his leverage.
As for the contract length, if you're Barbashev, you get more money and a little security with the 2-year deal, but you don't want to box yourself in for longer if you continue to progress like you did last year.