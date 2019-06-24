QUESTION: Did you expect Albert to react as emotional as he did this weekend? This weekend obviously impacted him a great deal. I expect the fans to treat him well, but I was taken aback at just how two-way the lovefest went. Pretty cool.
GOOLD: I did, yes. Through the years, I've had a chance to see him with kids, to see him with a World Series trophy, to see him with his own children, to see him kid with Molina, to see him look up to Matheny, and to see him so furious with his swing that he glows like a nuclear reactor. He wears his emotions on his sleeve, and that's part of his strength.