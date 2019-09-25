Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Blues host first open practice of 2019-20 season

Joel Edmundson (front left) and Blues players sign autographs for fans after the team's public practice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sept. 14. Photo by Sid Hastings.

QUESTION: What was your initial reaction when you heard about yesterday's trade? Surprised? I figured Edmundson was the most likely returning player to be dealt but was pleasantly surprised it was to get Faulk.

JT: Yes, I was surprised. Given the Blues cap situation and the $1.7 million difference between Faulk's salary and Edmundson's, I didn't think the Blues would have the cap room to make such a move. It wouldn't have been possible had Carolina not agreed to take on 14 percent of Faulk's cap hit this season.

According to Armstrong, it all developed in less than a week. Edmundson was on the ice Tuesday morning and was scheduled to play Tuesday night in Dallas, so this thing came together very quickly on Monday and Tuesday.