QUESTION: What was your initial reaction when you heard about yesterday's trade? Surprised? I figured Edmundson was the most likely returning player to be dealt but was pleasantly surprised it was to get Faulk.
JT: Yes, I was surprised. Given the Blues cap situation and the $1.7 million difference between Faulk's salary and Edmundson's, I didn't think the Blues would have the cap room to make such a move. It wouldn't have been possible had Carolina not agreed to take on 14 percent of Faulk's cap hit this season.
According to Armstrong, it all developed in less than a week. Edmundson was on the ice Tuesday morning and was scheduled to play Tuesday night in Dallas, so this thing came together very quickly on Monday and Tuesday.