SURPRISED THAT OZUNA IS UNSIGNED?

QUESTION: Are you surprised Marcell Ozuna has not signed somewhere? Any feeling as to whether he prefers to re-sign with the Cardinals? Maybe that's why he hasn't signed elsewhere?
GOOLD: I am not at all surprised. One big, major, huge reason: Castellanos hasn't signed either. The two are linked. Some of the same teams are interested in signing one of the players, not both, and so that is going to influence how they negotiate. They are represented by different agents trying to play off the market to improve the offers.
If Castellanos signs first then Ozuna not only has a baseline for what to try and meet, but he also has one fewer team shopping so the demand could go up for the other teams. Or, the opposite would be the case for Castellanos. It's a staring contest at this point, and that doesn't surprise me at all.
From talking with people who know Ozuna, he has not backed off his preference to re-sign with the Cardinals. I have been told he was intrigued by the idea of going to Cincinnati and the damage he could do at that ballpark. The Cardinals are in the talks until he signs elsewhere or they are told it's not working out. That's pretty common. The Cardinals don't want to be the one that closes the door. They'll let Ozuna do that, but I wouldn't call them aggressive with their offer, not when it comes to the length of the deal they're interested in doing with Ozuna.