SURPRISES THIS SEASON?

QUESTION: We're at the stretch run -- which Blues players have surprised you the most this year? And are there any players who you expected more from?
TOM T.: It's hard to say I'm disappointed in Ryan O'Reilly's season, but his numbers certainly haven't matched last season, which comes as a surprise. His assist numbers are good, but his goal scoring has slumped. And the weird thing now is how low his shot totals have been. He's going full games without shot attempts, let alone shots on goal.
Zach Sanford easily wins the surprise honor. He could have a 20-goal season if he stays hot. Sammy Blais was doing very well before he got hurt and Mackenzie MacEachern, given the role he's in, has done well. And when it comes to surprises, I don't know that I projected David Perron as a 30-goal scorer this season. Though he has to get back on the case to make that happen.
Jake Allen's season has been strong, too, and, it turns out, much needed by the team.
Follow-up: So, to what do you attribute the drop off in goals for O'Reilly?
TOM T.: I asked him about this Tuesday. He thinks he's too focused on playmaking, on distributing the puck rather than shooting it. Also, he thinks he's staying on the perimeter too much, where he would make plays, rather than get into the dirty areas around the goal to tip pucks and set screens. In the past four games, O'Reilly has taken four shots. It's going to take an awfully good shooting percentage to score many at that rate.