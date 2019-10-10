QUESTION: Is a one-week suspension standard for MU for athletes who get a DWI? Was this Mitchell Smith's penalty,too? (Missouri sophomore Torrence Watson, 19, was arrested for DWI on Sept. 29 and has already served his one-week suspension.)
MATTER: The athletic department policy is that a first-time DWI offense carries a minimum one-week suspension from team activities. That doesn't mean a coach or AD has to stop at one week. Other internal disciplinary issues are usually enforced. Smith served a one-week suspension last year.
Personally, I would think an athlete should have to miss at least one game if the offense takes place in the offseason. That has been the case in the past for football players (and coaches) who were arrested for DWI during the season, even if they're not later convicted.