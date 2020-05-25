SWING AND A MISS FOR 'MO'?
SWING AND A MISS FOR 'MO'?

Cardinals face Brewers in final game of last homestand

Tyler O'Neill has 14 homers but 110 strikeouts in 271 at-bats for the Cardinals. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Marco Gonzales is a solid rotation piece in Seattle and Tyler O'Neill is still an outfield question mark in St. Louis. Another swing and miss for 'Mo,' or is the jury still out?

COMMISH: The jury is out until O'Neill gets a legitimate chance to play regularly, and that should come this year.

I seem to recall that no one was too upset when the trade was made, however. Marco did get over the hump, but he had his chances here and didn't succeed -- although he had to deal with a couple of injuries.

