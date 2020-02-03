SWINGING AT BAD PITCHES

QUESTION: We hear a lot about hitting coach Jeff Albert's (above left) use of analytics and gadgets and how these will be used across all levels. But does he have a plan to get these guys to stop swinging at sliders in the dirt?
GOOLD: Let's take a moment and suggest that long, long, long, long, long before we had launch angle and BLAST data and even OPS, hitting coaches dealt with hitters who often swung at sliders in the dirt. And the same approach that worked then, works now. The hitter learns to avoid the slider in the dirt, or the hitter isn't in the majors.
So, um, yeah. There is a plan to get guys to stop swinging at sliders in the dirt. It's the plan. The plan is to help them be productive hitters in the majors, and before there was tech and assistant coaches and before there was even a slider and there was only Rogers Hornsby yelling at teammates to stop swinging at breaking balls in the dirt, doing so would be a quick way not to get at-bats at all.