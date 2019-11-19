QUESTION: Yadier Molina wants to keep playing with the Cardinals. The Cardinals want Molina to keep playing with them. Is there really a need for a premature contract extension before his current contract ends?
BENFRED: No. There's no real need to rush ahead to a multi-year extension with a soon to be 38-year-old catcher who is not yet eligible to leave via free agency. It's unnecessary. And avoiding unnecessary contract extensions with plus-30 players should be pretty easy to justify and explain to those players.
During this current contract, Molina has waffled when it comes to his desires about what he wants to do after it ends. He initially said he would retire. Now he says he wants to play. The Cardinals should simply point to that example of change and say, hey, let's decide when you get through 2020. Let's revisit this then, and if you still feel the same way, we will knock out a one-year deal. And if you want to keep playing after that, we can do another one-year deal.
If Molina objects to that, then things get harder. But the free-agent market tells us things are not kind to 38-year-old catchers, even great ones. I don't think the Cardinals need to extend Molina prematurely just because he wants that. They should push back, carefully, against the assumption they have to.
Why not switch Molina to the Wainwright plan after this season? Did anyone think Wainwright was going to pitch elsewhere? No. Molina would be no different. And if the Cards did say, hey, let's go year-to-year and made a fair offer -- and Molina rejected it to go elsewhere, then I imagine there would be as many fans who understood the Cards' approach as there would be ticked-off fans.
Maybe I'm wrong there. I just don't think Molina would get the kind of offer the Cardinals would give him, comfort and legacy perks included, on the free market.