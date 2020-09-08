 Skip to main content
SYMPATHY FOR ALBERT?
Cueto looks crisp in Giants' 7-2 win over Angels

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

QUESTION: Do we have to feel a bit sorry for Albert Pujols? He's struggling for playing time and is a shell of his former self at the plate. He would be wise to get past Mays on the HR list and call it a career. Next year could be brutal on him.

BENFRED: Don't feel too bad for him. He's owed $30 million next season. That's the biggest annual payday in his contract, the final year. I think I could find a few reasons, like 30 million of them, to stick around or make the Angels pay me to go away.

