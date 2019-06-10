QUESTION: What would have been the downside of waiting until closer to the end of the season to see how Goldschmidt and Carpenter performed before lavishing so much money on them? Anytime a player gets around 32-33 years old, you have to watch out for drop-off of skills. If you have a free year to do that, shouldn't you take it?
GOOLD: That is an entirely fair stance to take, and there are teams that do that. They also run the risk of it costing them more in the end -- if there isn't that decline you expected. That's the beauty of it, really. A team can wait to see how the player does in that year and really want that player to do well for the benefit of the team, but then recognize it will be more costly in the end because the player did well. Or, see the player struggle, see the team struggle, and then save all that money by not signing the player and -- phew! -- having October free to figure out what to do next, I guess.
I like that dilemma, and it definitely plays a factor in the negotiations. Players have to take less on the cusp of a year where they haven't proven themselves, but they get the security of added years in case there's one that is a downturn.