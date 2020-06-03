TAKE FIVE FROM THE FINALS
TAKE FIVE FROM THE FINALS

It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with Brayden Schenn, who had just scored during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: What are your 5 favorite memories from the Stanley Cup finals?

JT: I'll give you my quickie 5, and reserve the right to change since we plan on publishing a "10 steps to the Cup" retrospective this weekend:

1. Schenn's goal in Game 7, made it 3-0 Blues with 8½ minutes left. You new they were going to win the Cup at that moment.

2. The "Urinal Game." Gunnarsson's OT score in Game 2.

3. Binnington's first period in Game 7. He was spectacular; the Bruins had to know they faced a tough task after that.

4. O'Reilly in Game 4. He scored the first goal, and then the game-winner en route to the Conn Smythe Trophy.

5. The hitting: Krug on Thomas; suspensions for Sundqvist and Barbashev; the comments by both coaches back and forth on who was getting away with what.

Honorable mention: All the candies and snacks that were available in the press box at TD Garden.

