TAKE FIVE: ON CARDS' DRAFTEES, BADER AND WAINO

Five of the Quickest Hits from Commish's chat with Cardinals fans:
QUESTION: What did you think of the Cards' draft? Any major leaguers in the group?
COMMISH: I am very intrigued by the two-way player in Masyn Winn, the No. 2 pick, and the top draft pick, third baseman Jordan Walker. Both have big upside. But, both are 18 years old.
Q.: Does Harrison Bader have much of a future left here? He sure looked bad last season. Do you think he's salvageable?
COMMISH: Bader will get his chance in a few weeks. He is salvageable. He did look bad last season. He does add a lot defensively and even that skill can help in a shortened season.
Q.: Could this be Waino's last hurrah, or does the shortened season mean he might have enough in the tank for 2021?
COMMISH: Waino has been talking about how he might want to play next year, too, since he has lost so much of this season and felt good about where he was at the end of the first spring training.
Comment: Enjoyed your article on Gregg Jefferies. His departure from the Cardinals should remind older fans and educate younger fans of how tough it was for the team to compete when the ownership cared only about business.
COMMISH: Ownership at the time seemed to draw the line between beer and baseball, even though they very much should co-exist.
Q.: If the Cards go all the way and win a WS in a short 2020 season, would it be correct to say that the Cards have 11.5 World Championships?
COMMISH: Sorry, but if they play only 54 games, it would be 11.33 championships.
