Five of the Quickest Hits from BenFred's four-hour chat:
Q.: With the Blues paying major jack to both the Binnington and Allen, is some kind of time-share arrangement developing in goal?
BENFRED: If I'm the Blues, I make it clear Binnington is the guy, and find Allen meaningful work in part to keep Binnington rested for the playoffs. That's the move.
Q.: Should we temper expectations for Ponce de Leon or do you think he's the real deal? Kinda of Lance Lynn-ish with the tough to pick up fastball.
BENFRED: Too soon to tell, but he has demanded more chances. I love his demeanor. This team could use some more fire. He has some Hungo in him.
Q.: Fair to say that St. Louis has 0.0% chance of landing an NBA franchise as long as the NHL remains in this market sucking up corporate dollars?
BENFRED: I think it's fair to end your comment after the word "franchise" -- until or unless a deep-pocketed person wants to change that scenario in St. Louis. None is on the radar.
Q.: Is Wacha likely to be dealt?
BENFRED: It would not be a surprise. He's been forced out of the rotation by Ponce de Leon and does not have much of a defined role in the bullpen.
Q.: Who will be the highest drafted Mizzou football player in 2020?
BENFRED: Could be Albert O. Should be Albert O. If he dominates like he is capable of.