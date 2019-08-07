QUESTION: Why do the Blues have a policy preventing assistant coaches from speaking on camera to the media? Steve Ott was such a great interview!
TOM T.: The Blues want the coach and general manager speaking for the team, so the assistants are not just not prevented from speaking on camera, they can't speak to us lowly print types either, except for special occasions when the conversation is not about the team.
Ott was a great interview subject and I would love to talk to him more. When Rick Wilson was an assistant coach for one season, I don't think I ever spoke to him. Since I've known Ott and Van Ryn for a while, they at least know me to say "hi."