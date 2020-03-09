TAKING A LEAP OF FAITH ON CARP AND DEX

COMMENT: How much better would the Cards be without having to accommodate the aging and declining talents of Fowler and Carpenter? The Cards would appear to have replacements lined up but “pay and play” will likely override. No disrespect to these players, but believing these guys will have a comeback season takes a huge leap of faith.
COMMISH: I didn't find Fowler's 19-homer, 67 RBI season to be all that bad. His OBP of .346 also was respectable. That 10-for-91 or stretch in September hurt and he didn't hit in the Washington series, but who did? Carpenter also has earned the right to rebound.
There are reasons, not all of them clear, why those men are making $18 million apiece and their productions don't seem to match up to those monetary figures but they are going to play. For a while longer, at least, because they have track records.
And the young third basemen behind Carpenter aren't ready, unless you're counting Edman, whom they rather would use as a jack-of-all-trades.
Follow-up: Are we at the point that we can start taking a harder look at spring training stats, specifically Fowler's bad spring thus far?
COMMISH: Players with Fowler's service time get the benefit of the doubt, especially when you consider that for most of last season he was a productive player. He did have 19 homers and 67 RBIs, both career highs, and yes, he did have a bad September and October. But the rest of the time he was fine.
I'm not saying you keep playing him every day if he doesn't perform in the first month or so, but it is too early to cast him aside.
Follow-up: I'm assuming that Carpenter will be the opening day 3rd baseman and Fowler will open in RF. What are the chances that any of that changes?
COMMISH: There will be no changes in that lineup unless there is an injury. I'm not saying it's forever. But it is for March 26.