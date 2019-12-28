9. TAKING A WRONG TURN

Allen Craig hit three homers in the Cardinals’ World Series victory in 2011 and caught the final out in left field in Game 7 at Busch Stadium. He batted .400 with runners in scoring position in 2012 and even better than that the next year, a major-league-leading .454 with RISP, as the Cardinals won the National League title.
But, as Craig was hitting .315 with 97 RBIs on Sept. 4, 2013, his career went south as he took a wrong turn at first base. Trying to avoid umpire Laz Diaz after he had legged out an infield hit, Craig suffered what later was found to be a Lisfranc fracture of his left foot. He came out of the game in the fourth inning, and substitute first baseman Matt Adams hit two home runs in extra innings as the Cardinals won 5-4 in 16 innings, but Craig was out for the rest of the regular season.
He would return to DH and pinch hit in the World Series against Boston, hitting .375 in 16 at-bats and was credited with scoring the walkoff run after he was tripped at third base by Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks. But Craig, who had been accorded a five-year contract by the Cardinals, never was the same again. Hitting only .237 on July 31, 2014, he was dealt to Boston for pitcher John Lackey. Craig was even worse, far worse, for the Red Sox, batting only .139 with two homers in 173 at-bats and he was out of the majors after the 2015 season.