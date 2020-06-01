TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS WITH YADI

QUESTION: When will teams be able to make trades or extend players? Will Yadi's extension be the Cardinals' first order of business?
GOOLD: When the roster freeze is lifted, and that likely comes when teams know what kind of rosters they'll need to make. So that first week of the second spring, likely the day players begin officially arriving for workouts.
No, Yadier Molina's extension will not be the first order of business. There is every reason to believe now that Molina's extension will be a topic of discussion at the end of the season, in part because of rules governing how and when a player can accept a reduction in salary. Molina may need to be a free agent first, and that will allow him to explore other possibilities.
Follow-up: If Yadi has to become a free agent, could the Angels sweep him up with a good offer? Would Yadi use any offer to leverage the Cards?
GOOLD: Of course he would and should. I don't know why the Angels would be so eager to sign him. That may not make sense for them. But it would be entirely within his right to use whatever leverage he has to get a better offer from the Cardinals.
Also, by rule if he's going to take a pay cut to be with the Cardinals, then he has to before a free agent first. He's making $20 million this season -- well, that's what his contract is for. If the Cardinals expect to sign him for less than that, then he, by rule, must be a free agent first. That is what happened to Adam Wainwright. He had an agreement in place with the Cardinals, became a free agent, and then formally signed. Same thing is in play for Molina. It's just not certain yet.
