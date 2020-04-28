TAKING THE NFL'S MONEY


stan

Rams owner Stan Kroenke, left, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in 2013. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Everybody’s got a price. What would be your price for the NFL to pay for a settlement of the relocation lawsuit? Three billion dollars? My price is a new retractable roof stadium, expansion franchise, and STL gets a Super Bowl once a decade for 3 decades. Oh, and hosting a draft so Goodell has to get booed here.

BENFRED: No one should have a price unless they have a real sense of what the lawyers working on the St. Louis region's behalf have discovered, and will discover through depositions and more fact-finding. Settling before all of the available info is gathered is a great way to leave meat on the bone. So, no, I don't have a price.

But I would not include any idea of bringing back the NFL in it when it came time to decide it, if that time comes. Get the money. Forget the NFL.

