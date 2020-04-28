TAKING THE NFL'S MONEY

QUESTION: Everybody’s got a price. What would be your price for the NFL to pay for a settlement of the relocation lawsuit? Three billion dollars? My price is a new retractable roof stadium, expansion franchise, and STL gets a Super Bowl once a decade for 3 decades. Oh, and hosting a draft so Goodell has to get booed here.
BENFRED: No one should have a price unless they have a real sense of what the lawyers working on the St. Louis region's behalf have discovered, and will discover through depositions and more fact-finding. Settling before all of the available info is gathered is a great way to leave meat on the bone. So, no, I don't have a price.
But I would not include any idea of bringing back the NFL in it when it came time to decide it, if that time comes. Get the money. Forget the NFL.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.