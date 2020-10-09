 Skip to main content
TALENT ISSUES OR COACHING?
Missouri Preview Football

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Missouri running back Larry Rountree III finds a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Little Rock, Ark. Eli Drinkwitz already has experienced just about everything a college football coach could imagine in his first season. Except for playing a game. That will finally change on Sept. 26, 2020, when the Tigers’ new coach leads his team into the opener of its SEC-only schedule against mighty Alabama. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

 

QUESTION: Drops, offensive line, defensive line struggles. This is much more about talent than coaching isn’t it? If so, gonna be a long season.

MATTER: I'm not sure I'd lump in the offensive line here. I think that unit has held up pretty well. The pass blocking was more than adequate when MU had a quarterback on the field trying to throw the ball downfield. The holes in the running game have been enough for Larry Rountree to average nearly 5 yards a carry. That group returns just two returning starters, so I give the coaching staff credit for patching together a serviceable group.

Mizzou didn't have drop issues against Alabama. The drops were bad at Tennessee. Small sample size, so way too early to draw any big-picture conclusions. But nobody ever said this team was loaded with elite talent, especially along the D-line. They have seniors who have played a lot of snaps but it's not like this team has anyone who's been an All-SEC candidate, aside from maybe Kobie Whiteside. But it appears he was a lot more productive when playing next to a legit NFL defensive lineman last year, Jordan Elliott.

At the same time, at Tennessee the snap counts indicated younger players are starting to take away playing time from younger players: Isaiah McGuire played more than Chris Turner at D-end and Trajan Jeffcoat played more than Tre Williams at rush end/outside linebacker. 

