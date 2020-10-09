TALENT ISSUES OR COACHING?

QUESTION: Drops, offensive line, defensive line struggles. This is much more about talent than coaching isn’t it? If so, gonna be a long season.
MATTER: I'm not sure I'd lump in the offensive line here. I think that unit has held up pretty well. The pass blocking was more than adequate when MU had a quarterback on the field trying to throw the ball downfield. The holes in the running game have been enough for Larry Rountree to average nearly 5 yards a carry. That group returns just two returning starters, so I give the coaching staff credit for patching together a serviceable group.
Mizzou didn't have drop issues against Alabama. The drops were bad at Tennessee. Small sample size, so way too early to draw any big-picture conclusions. But nobody ever said this team was loaded with elite talent, especially along the D-line. They have seniors who have played a lot of snaps but it's not like this team has anyone who's been an All-SEC candidate, aside from maybe Kobie Whiteside. But it appears he was a lot more productive when playing next to a legit NFL defensive lineman last year, Jordan Elliott.
At the same time, at Tennessee the snap counts indicated younger players are starting to take away playing time from younger players: Isaiah McGuire played more than Chris Turner at D-end and Trajan Jeffcoat played more than Tre Williams at rush end/outside linebacker.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.