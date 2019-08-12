QUESTION: I read a recent commentary about how the Cardinals should announce that either they are going all in -- holding nothing back in acquiring talent -- or they're going to tank and rebuild. What are your thoughts on this?
COMMISH: I thought the Cardinals were "all in" already.
They can't afford to do a quality rebuild in this city because the fans wouldn't accept it. It's different to tank in cities like Houston, Pittsburgh, Miami, Cincinnati, Detroit, Arlington, Kansas City, Seattle. Not as many people notice because they all have pro football teams that start camp in July. We don't have that diversion. It's Cardinals or nothing until the Blues play.