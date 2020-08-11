You have permission to edit this article.
TANKING CARDINALS? SORRY, NOT GONNA HAPPEN
Cardinals face Brewers in final game of last homestand

Second baseman Kolten Wong dives to stop a grounder by Milwaukee's Erik Kratz in the Sept. 26 game at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: The Cardinals have never tanked to prioritize the draft, but could this be the year, considering the circumstances?

BENFRED: This bizarre season has presented a lot of things I never thought I would see, such as the Cardinals playing five games when most of the teams have played 30 percent of their own games, but I don't think the Cardinals intentionally trying to lose upon their return will be the next surprise. That's not a theory accepted by anyone in the organization, and it would not go over very well with key members.

There's a difference between creating opportunities for young guys and intentionally punting. The Cardinals have punted during some recent trade deadlines, but they don't punt on the field. When you start thinking and acting like that, like the goal every time you take the field is not to win, that's not something you can just turn off. It's toxic.

They should just start prioritizing the young players. That's not tanking. They might make this team better, and they will certainly help the Cardinals get a better grip on how to become a better team moving forward.

