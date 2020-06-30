TANKING TEAMS ON THE INCREASE?

QUESTION: Will the shortened season increase the number of MLB teams looking to tank? The champion will wear an asterisk. Who wants to win?
BENFRED: I disagree big time on the asterisk. If this season reached the finish line, it has a real chance to be the most memorable baseball season in a lifetime.
The notion that this championship would be watered down or not meaningful makes no sense to me. Is the playing field level? Yes. Would winning mean the overcoming of many obstacles, some of which have to do with a lot more than games: You bet.
If there's one interesting thing about the 60-game sprint, it's that teams outside of the projected favorites might find themselves with a real chance to win. A fast start could turn an overlooked team into a frontrunner.
I think teams will be in it to win, but I do wonder about the moves that will be made and not made. I predict a lot of sellers due to the financial impact, but I'm not sure who's going to be buying.
So, I should clarify: I think teams will be in it to win it, but I don’t predict many to spend big (or take on a lot of money in trades) to win it.
