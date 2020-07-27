TAPPING THE BRAKES ON A REYES COMEBACK
TAPPING THE BRAKES ON A REYES COMEBACK

CARDINALS SUMMER CAMP

Alex Reyes watches batting practice from the dugout at Busch Stadium on July 20. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

QUESTION: Heard anything about how Reyes looks? (both health-wise and effectiveness)? Should we be expecting him to pitch like a once-No. 1 overall prospect?

COMMISH: Alex Reyes reportedly is doing well at Springfield in side sessions. He will have one more of those and then face hitters. And by the end of the week, they may have seen enough to decide whether or not to bring him back.

Whether he still is that elite No. 1-type prospect remains to be seen.

Follow-up: How will Reyes be used when he comes back?

COMMISH: Reyes likely will be in the bullpen when he comes up but the plan, if he is healthy, is to start next season.

