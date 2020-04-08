TARASENKO READY TO GO?

QUESTION: Is Tarasenko's shoulder now fully healed?
JT: Yes, I talked to Berube on Tuesday (the story will be published and online Friday), and he said: "Vladi's healed up and ready to go."
Now, we all expected Tarasenko to return to action the third week of March when the Blues would've gone on a four-game road trip, but I think we all realized that was a little bit of a rush job. Well, it no longer is a rush job.
Berube also said that Sundqvist was good to go. (Remember, he sustained an upper-body injury in the Anaheim game.) So if the playoffs started Wednesday — as was supposed to be the case — the Blues would have had their full complement of players available.
