TARASENKO READY TO GO?

Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues

Colorado's Cale Makar crashes to the ice after being checked by Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko during the Oct. 21 game in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Is Tarasenko's shoulder now fully healed?

JT: Yes, I talked to Berube on Tuesday (the story will be published and online Friday), and he said: "Vladi's healed up and ready to go."

Now, we all expected Tarasenko to return to action the third week of March when the Blues would've gone on a four-game road trip, but I think we all realized that was a little bit of a rush job. Well, it no longer is a rush job.

Berube also said that Sundqvist was good to go. (Remember, he sustained an upper-body injury in the Anaheim game.) So if the playoffs started Wednesday — as was supposed to be the case — the Blues would have had their full complement of players available.

