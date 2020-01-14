TARGETING PENALTIES QUESTIONED

QUESTION: There were some rather costly targeting penalties during this year’s College Football Playoff. Do you think players should be ejected for that penalty?
BENFRED: It’s so hard to determine intent, but I wish there were two categories and someone assigned to try to differentiate between the two. The difference between a hit with ill intent and a targeting hit that was accidental, should be clear to a neutral party.
I get that the penalty is ratcheted up to encourage reform, but punishing that hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the national championship didn’t sit right with me. He wasn’t aiming to hurt anybody there. I don’t like an ejection for that hit.
The game has changed. My high school football team used to hand out Slobber Knocker shirts for the biggest hits of the game. That hit by Skalski would have earned a prize back then, not a penalty. This is hard to square for football fans like me, and I know I’m not alone.